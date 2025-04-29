ICESCO Regional Office to open in Azerbaijan

29 April 2025 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A regional office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is set to be established in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This significant development was announced by ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik during a recent statement.

In his remarks, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik emphasized the strategic importance of the new office, describing it as a pivotal hub for ICESCO's activities in the region.

"This will serve as a main connecting point between Azerbaijan and Central Asia," he noted, highlighting the organization's commitment to enhancing collaboration across various sectors.

The establishment of the ICESCO office in Azerbaijan is expected to strengthen educational, scientific, and cultural initiatives within this part of the world. Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik pointed out that ICESCO is already engaged in collaborative efforts with various institutes and organizations in Azerbaijan across multiple domains.

"We cooperate with educational institutions, cultural entities, and research organizations in Azerbaijan in all areas," he stated, underlining the potential for mutual benefits in these partnerships.

Furthermore, the creation of the regional office aligns with ICESCO's broader mission to promote educational and cultural advancements in member states. The organization aims to enhance cooperation among its member countries, facilitate knowledge exchange, and support sustainable development through research and innovation.

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.