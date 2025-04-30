Azerbaijani musicians win Grand Prix at 4th Int'l Bakhshi Festival [PHOTOS]

30 April 2025 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

The 4th International Bakhshi Art Festival has been held in the Uzbek city of Khiva, Azernews reports.

With the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan was represented at the festival by the folklore group of sazandars "Shirvan", which included a teacher of the Department of Ashig Art of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Galbinur Ibrahimli (saz), Parviz Mirzoyev (balaban), Asim Guliyev (naghara) and Abuzyar Shoyyubov (goshanaga).

The successful performance of the group "Shirvan" was highly appreciated by the international jury, and the group was awarded the main prize of the festival - the Grand Prix.

Having started the performance with the performance of Ustadname, the musical group presented a composition including four ashig chants. The group's performance demonstrated such characteristic features of ashig art as instrumental and vocal delivery, dance, as well as acting skills. The group, which preserves the traditions of the Shirvan School of Ashyg Art, aroused great interest among the audience.

The international jury also included a representative of our country - Honoured Cultural Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, Associate Professor Samira Aliyeva (Ashig Samira).

The closing ceremony and awarding of the winners of the 4th International Bakhshi Art Festival took place on April 28. The symbol of the main award of the festival and the diploma were presented to the group "Shirvan" by the Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan, Ozodbek Nazarbekov.

The performers from more than 40 countries took part in the festival, organised by the Uzbekistan Culture Ministry under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO.

The 2nd Forum of the Culture of the Turkic World and the international scientific conference "Bakhshi Art in the New Uzbekistan: Modern Research and Prospects" were also held within the framework of the festival.