Azernews.Az

Wednesday April 30 2025

Car loans up, credit card loan rates down in Azerbaijan

30 April 2025 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
Car loans up, credit card loan rates down in Azerbaijan
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In the first quarter of this year, the average annual interest rate on car loans in Azerbaijan was 12%.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more