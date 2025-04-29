Azerbaijan, Jordan strengthen ties with crisis management memorandum

29 April 2025 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and Jordan have signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation in crisis and emergency management, Azernews reports, citing Jordanian media.

The agreement was signed between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Kamaladdin Heydarov and Hatem Al-Zaabi, Deputy Head of Jordan’s National Security and Crisis Management Centre. It aims to foster the exchange of expertise and joint efforts in mitigating the consequences of natural disasters.

The memorandum also outlines plans for joint training exercises and collaboration on addressing the growing impact of the climate crisis.

During their visit, the Azerbaijani delegation reviewed the Jordanian centre’s operational procedures, cutting-edge emergency response equipment, and strategic crisis response frameworks.