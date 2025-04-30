Bangladesh urges Azerbaijan to open embassy in Dhaka amid growing bilateral ties

30 April 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Bangladesh has expressed its keen interest in the opening of an Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Dhaka, Azernews reported., citing Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, as he said during the second round of interministerial political consultations with Azerbaijan.

The consultations were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Jashim Uddin and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the full scope of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive trajectory in political, economic, cultural, and multilateral relations. Uddin reiterated Bangladesh’s longstanding proposal to establish an Azerbaijani embassy in Dhaka—currently, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to India is also accredited to Bangladesh.

Praising Azerbaijan’s active engagement on the global climate agenda, the Bangladeshi minister also emphasized the need for practical steps to resolve the existing visa challenges faced by Bangladeshi citizens wishing to visit Azerbaijan.

As a result of the consultations, both parties agreed to prepare a series of memorandums of understanding, including a visa-free regime for diplomats and government officials. The next round of bilateral political consultations is scheduled to be held in Baku.