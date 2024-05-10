It is our obligation to support Azerbaijan regarding COP29: UN official

10 May 2024 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Our obligation as the UN is to support Azerbaijan regarding COP29 and spare no effort. We want discussions on "why should we reduce our climate mission?" to begin within the country.

According to Azernews, the UN's resident coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, stated this during her speech at the event "29 Climate Talks: The Road to COP29."

She noted that the participation in climate change is quite extensive.

"Climate change has reached 1.6 degrees, which is a very relevant issue, and we have obligations to stay within this framework. We need to reduce our missions by 45 percent. COP29 is a process. We must ensure the continuity of this process. The next COP30 will be held in Brazil. Climate-related actions cannot happen within a year; obligations must continue. COP29 will create opportunities to implement a series of measures in the field of climate change. We are also preparing models and strategies," said V. Andreeva.

