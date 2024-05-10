Azerbaijani NGOs participate in tree-planting action in Africa [PHOTOS]

10 May 2024 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani NGOs participated in the tree planting action organized in memory of hundreds of Kenyans who lost their lives as a result of the natural disaster that occurred in the country a few days ago - heavy rains, on the National Tree Planting Day in Kenya, Azernews ​reports.

Parvana Valiyeva, member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, executive director of the "Service to Health" Public Union, emphasized that the climate event in Kenya clearly demonstrates the consequences of global climate changes. Amin Mammadov, Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Deputy Chairman of the Public Union "Experts in the Field of Water Use", noted that 2024 is the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World" in Azerbaijan, and participation in this action is also a sign of Azerbaijan's global struggle for a green world. Roza Safikhanli, the deputy head of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines" pointed out that a safe world is important for everyone.

The chairman of the National Council of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rafael Hajibeyli, also emphasized that the youth of Azerbaijan are also working for a green world, and by participating in this tree-planting action, they show solidarity with their Kenyan colleagues.

It should be noted that a group of NGOs from Azerbaijan is actively participating in the UN Civil Society Conference in Kenya.

Kenyan NGOs said that they will not forget this support of Azerbaijani NGOs and thanked them deeply for their solidarity.

It should also be noted that recently, for the first time, an acquaintance meeting between Azerbaijani and Kenyan NGOs was organized in Nairobi, and opportunities for cooperation were widely discussed.

