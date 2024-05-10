President Ilham Aliyev participates in inauguration of small hydropower stations [PHOTOS]

10 May 2024 22:44 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the “Zabukh” and “Garigishlag” small hydroelectric power plants (SHPP) owned by Azerenerji OJSC in the Lachin district, Azernews reports.

Azerenerji President Baba Rzayev provided President Ilham Aliyev with an overview of the work completed at these power plants.

The “Zabukh” SHPP has a capacity of 2.8 MW and produces 8-9 million kWh of green energy annually. The " Garigishlag" SHPP, with a capacity of 4 MW, produces 11-12 million kWh annually.

To integrate the power plants into the national energy system, new substations, and 35 kV power transmission lines were constructed. In addition, optical cable lines were installed to connect the stations to a centralized SCADA system, allowing intelligent control, real-time monitoring, and remote control from Baku. The " Zabukh" SHPP, located on the Zabukh river, known for its high flow rate, can operate efficiently even during low-water seasons.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the stations.

---

