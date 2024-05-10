Cultural community congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on 20th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

10 May 2024 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's cultural community extends their congratulations to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the 20th anniversary of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

In a congratulatory letter, the cultural figures highlight the foundation's dedication to preserving the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, promoting Azerbaijani values, and advancing cultural heritage.

The foundation's efforts in upholding the ideals of statehood and sharing the rich heritage of Azerbaijan are commended by the cultural community.

"Since its establishment, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has actively contributed to the successful state policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. Under your leadership, it plays an important role in the development of Azerbaijani culture, protection of national and moral values, multicultural traditions, and their promotion both within and outside the country.

The foundation's contributions to the restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the establishment of modern social and cultural infrastructure, and the recognition of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage as universal human values are irreplaceable.

The domestic and international projects that you implement and support strengthen the foundations of Azerbaijani culture, history, and statehood, instilling confidence in our people and supreme values, and making culture accessible and native to everyone.

The cultural community and our people commend the invaluable services of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in protecting, restoring, and reconstructing various material and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan and abroad, as well as fostering international cultural exchange," the letter says.

The full letter is available at the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry's website.

