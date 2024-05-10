Azernews.Az

Friday May 10 2024

bp announces amount of crude oil through BTC pipeline

10 May 2024 16:13 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of the first quarter of 2024, it carried a total of about 4.3 billion barrels (about 568 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 5,629 tankers and sent to world markets, Azernews reports.

