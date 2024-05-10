Almaty meeting demonstrates Yerevan's potential to be fair on peace in S Caucasus

10 May 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Today, a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan has kicked off in Almaty.

They were greeted by Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu. This is of crucial importance as it can take place against the backdrop of intensive diplomatic efforts to resolve long-standing disputes between the two countries.

In her comment to Azernews, Pakistani political expert Shazia Anwer Cheema emphasized the importance of the ongoing meeting in Almaty.

“Almaty has been the symbol of peace initiatives for a long and Kazakhstan's move for peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are appreciated by global leaders like the United States and Russia,” she noted.

The political scientist evaluated Kazakhstan's mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Kazakhstan has played a pivotal role for peace talks in central Asia and Eastern Europe for a long time and global powers always respect Kazakhstani initiatives for peace talks,” she added.

The expert said that the meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers that Almaty hosts is very symbolic.

“Since Kazakhstan believes in non-aligned foreign policy and provides a complete impartial atmosphere for talk therefore this meeting is very symbolic and significant and can open the door for further deliberations,” Cheema said.

Currently, the panic created in Armenia by the joint efforts of the opposition and religious representatives is in the center of the world's attention. Taking such a step at a time when the parties are moving towards the peace process is undoubtedly part of the actions of the parties who always wish for conflict in the South Caucasus. Concerning the issue, the political expert emphasized that it is the traditional policy of Armenia.

“It is too early to comment because Armenia has a habit of using foreign affairs for its domestic consumption while peace needs a global and futuristic approach,” she said.

The expert also said that whatever the Armenian side is thinking, the reality shows that the Almaty meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian ministers, can open the peace doors for the South Caucasus.

“However we need to be optimistic to see what results come out of this meeting because there is a chance that today's Almaty meeting can open door for further deliberations between the two countries providing how honest Armenia is about the peace in the region”, the expert finished her speech.

It is worth noting that nowadays the progress towards the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is ongoing. It should not be forgotten that the conclusion of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia guarantees development in many areas.

First of all, if there is no war or conflict in the region, there is no need for the mediation of external forces. This means that Azerbaijan and Armenia will not only recognise each other's borders, but will also start cooperating within the framework of the open door principle.

Secondly, Armenia's signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan will contribute to its relations with Turkiye, and the borders will open, which will massively affect Armenia's economic structure. On the other hand, Armenia will also benefit from Azerbaijan's giant oil and gas projects as well as its projects, in green energy.

Thirdly, and most importantly, the development of Armenia in the region will undermine the plans of colonialist countries like France to influence the South Caucasus for evil purposes. Yerevan will no longer have to be a toy for other countries and play into the hands of some Western organisations.

Undoubtedly, the signing of the peace treaty in the region will contribute a lot to Armenia as well as Azerbaijan and will maintain long-term security in the South Caucasus.

