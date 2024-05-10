Azerbaijan's Bayramov: COP29 is new platform for cooperation

10 May 2024 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

On May 10th, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov of the Republic of Azerbaijan engaged in discussions with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu, Azernews reports citing FM.

The meeting delved into various facets of the enduring strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, encompassing the regional landscape post-conflict and the ongoing peace process. Azerbaijan expressed contentment with the burgeoning high-level relations with Central Asian nations, particularly highlighting the expanding ties with Kazakhstan.

In addition to bilateral cooperation spanning economy, trade, investments, energy security, and transportation, both nations acknowledged the promising prospects on regional and international platforms, particularly within the Organization of Turkic States.

Minister Bayramov provided a comprehensive overview of preparations for the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), underscoring its significance as a novel platform for cooperation.

Reflecting on the region's current dynamics post-conflict, Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its steadfast support and engagement in fostering bilateral peace processes between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Confidence was expressed regarding the potential contribution of today's negotiations to the overall process, taking into account the recent agreement reached between the delimitation commissions.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to exchange views on various other mutual areas of interest.

