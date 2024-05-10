Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s leadership visits Alley of Honors [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 May 2024 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

On May 10, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry visited the Alley of Honors on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports citing ministry.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid flowers at the grave of the Great Leader and honored his blessed memory.

Then the grave of the prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was visited, flowers were laid and tribute was paid to her bright memory.

---

