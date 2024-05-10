Azernews.Az

Shah Deniz field yields about 7 billion cubic meters of gas in Q1

10 May 2024 17:23 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In the first quarter of 2024, bp and its co-venturers spent around $719 million in operating expenditure and around $201 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, Azernews reports.

