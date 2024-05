10 May 2024 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected completed works in the village of Sus in the Lachin district, met with relocated residents, and attended the inauguration of the “Zabukh” and “Garigishlag” small hydroelectric power stations owned by Azerenerji OJSC, Azernews reports.

