Nine commercial agreements sign between Kazakhstan and Netherlands

10 May 2024 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan and the Netherlands have signed nine commercial agreements aimed at developing bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, healthcare, ecology, transport and logistics, Azernews reports.

VISCON Company and the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of an automated planting material production center with artificial intelligence support. This agreement is aimed at increasing the yield and quality of agricultural crops and ensuring food security. In 2024-2026, it is planned to grow 12 million plants per year. In addition, a document on improving the veterinary system in the country was signed between the Ministry and the Royal State Duma organization.

The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan and the Royal Philips company signed a memorandum of cooperation on the production of medical devices. The company plans to localize the production of Philips portable ultrasound diagnostic equipment in Kazakhstan. The parties also signed a memorandum on carbon.

---

