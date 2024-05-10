Chinese investors intend to build railways in Hungary

10 May 2024 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

China will participate in major infrastructure projects in Hungary, including the construction of a railway ring around Budapest and a high-speed railway from the city center to the Ferenc Liszt International Airport, Azernews reports.

The parties signed 18 documents on cooperation in various fields, including in the field of investments. The Foreign Minister noted that within the framework of the Chinese initiative "One Belt, One Road", aimed at developing ties between East and West, Hungary and China have compiled a list of projects for joint financing. Among them is the "construction of a railway ring bypassing Budapest," Szijjarto said. According to him, this should facilitate the delivery of products from factories built with Chinese participation in eastern Hungary to Western European countries.

"We are also starting preparations for the construction of a high-speed railway line, which will allow quick and convenient access from the airport to the center of Budapest," the minister said. He recalled that direct flights connect Budapest with seven Chinese cities already and this will help increase the tourist flow from China.

In addition, Chinese investors will participate in the creation of a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in Hungary and the modernization of the border and customs checkpoint on the border with Serbia. They will also explore the possibility of joining the project for the construction of an oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia. With the help of investments from China, the construction of a high-speed railway between Budapest and Belgrade has been underway in recent years. Chinese investments in the Hungarian economy now exceed €16 billion.



