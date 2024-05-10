National Library presents exhibition dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

10 May 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition dedicated to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

A traditional book exhibition "A personality as eternal as Azerbaijan itself - Heydar Aliyev" also opened its doors at the library.

The virtual exhibition displays articles and photos published in the periodical press pages reflecting the life and activities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The traditional book exhibition features books and photo albums about the National Leader's life path, social and political activities.

Established in 1922, Azerbaijan National Library is a treasure trove of knowledge for bookworms.

With over 5 million books, manuscripts, maps, Azerbaijan National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The library has an extensive collection of literature in Azerbaijani, Russian, English and other languages. It has collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.

The National Leader Heydar Aliyev visited the National Library four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his personal library.

In 2004, Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the status of National Library by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's faсade is decorated with the the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.

The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding. In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook "Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, 2001.

Over the past years, the National Library has signed a memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80 libraries.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library launched a joint campaign "Let's go to Garabagh with a book" to restore libraries in Garabagh region.

A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund by a number of international organizations working in the field of culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local authors, publishers, and print houses.

