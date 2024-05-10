Jazz orchestral traditions in Azerbaijan: its past and present [PHOTOS]

10 May 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani jazz music has a long-standing tradition that is characterized by a fusion of traditional Azerbaijani melodies and rhythms with elements of Western jazz, Azernews reports.

Renowned Azerbaijani jazz musicians such as Vagif Mustafazade, Aziza Mustafazade, Tofig Ahmadov, Rafig Babayev and the Gaya Quartet have gained international acclaim for their innovative and creative contributions to the genre.

Cultural and public figures have gathered at the ADA University to discuss Azerbaijan's jazz orchestral traditions.

A discussion on "Jazz orchestral traditions in Azerbaijan: past and present" was organized by Baku Music Academy with the support of ADA University and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry as part of the Baku International Jazz Day.

Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade addressed the event.

In his speech, he emphasized that the university always holds creative evenings dedicated to Azerbaijan's historical figures, adding that there are many jazz lovers at the university and such events have a fruitful effect on educational activities among young people.

Veteran of Azerbaijani jazz art Rafig Seyidzade spoke about Tofig Ahmadov's contribution to culture as the leader of a jazz orchestra.

He drew attention to the fact that the Variety Orchestra of Azerbaijan Television and Radio, which was headed by Tofig Ahmadov, has played a major role in the development and promotion of national jazz music and brought innovations to musical culture.

Natavan Huseynova, a musicologist and journalist working in the Netherlands, spoke about the significance of the pop symphony orchestra conducted by Rauf Hajiyev in the history of Azerbaijani jazz.

Musicologist and actress Fariza Babayeva shared interesting facts about the activities of quartets and orchestras led by Rafig Babayev, as well as a jazz orchestra led by Tofig Ahmadov.

Musicologist, Professor of the Baku Music Academy Lala Rzayeva spoke about research into the study of jazz performance.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, composer Faig Sujaddinov performed Tofig Ahmadov's compositions.

Markus Geiselhart, Associate Professor at the Vienna University of Music and Performing Arts, trombonist, composer, arranger and big band leader gave a report titled "Jazz orchestras in Germany and Austria: past, present, future. Big Band in the music education system."

The event was followed by a concert dedicated to People's Artist Tofig Ahmadov

In the concert program, Bakustik Jazz led by People's Artist Salman Gambarov, young jazzmen Nijat Aslanov, student of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Nurlan Huseynzade, Diana Hajiyeva's trio, drummer Iskandar Alasgarov, bass guitarist Fuad Jafar, singer Sabina Hajiyeva performed classical and Azerbaijani works jazz standards.

The concert part was completed by compositions performed by the Baku Brass Big Band of the Azerbaijan State Wind Instruments Orchestra under the direction of Honored Artist Alibaly Rzayev.

At the end of the event, Associate Professor of the Baku Music Academy, Director of the Gaya State Ensemble Turan Mamedaliyeva shared her thoughts about Tofig Ahmadov's work.

