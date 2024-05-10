Foreign opera stars hail Fidan Hajiyeva's First Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival in Baku enjoyed a huge success, Azernews reports.

The festival contributes to the promotion and development of classical music in Azerbaijan, identifies and supports new talents in the field of opera.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers were held in Baku and Ganja as part of the festival.

Among the festival guests were world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians as well as talented youth.

Foreign opera stars shared with Trend Life their impressions of the Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival.

Cornelia von Kerssenbrock(Germany), artistic director and chief conductor of the Bavarian Gutt-Imling Opera Festival hailed the festival`s organization.

"For about twenty years I have been coming to Azerbaijan and taking part in various projects. Azerbaijan is a wonderful country with good-natured people, with its ancient culture and traditions, the history of opera. And it is a great pleasure and honor for me to be part of the festival organized by Fidan Hajiyeva. As the chief conductor of my own opera festival in Germany, I understand very well how much work and organizational effort is required to hold an opera festival. I appreciate the initiative of Fidan Hajiyeva. In my opinion, the promotion of culture is always an important part of the unification of nations. The language of music and the emotional aura of opera music are international and have no boundaries. Opera music has been exciting and touching the feelings of people from all over the world for more than 400 years. made a huge contribution to world opera culture. Opera music is a great art; opera unites world cultures, fine arts and theater, thus creating the integrity of the works. I would also like to note the fact that the festival program was compiled professionally. I wish Fidan Hajiyeva further success," she said.

Murat Cem Orhan (Turkiye), director of the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Salon and chief conductor of the Cemal Reşit Rey Symphony Orchestra expressed his gladness with the participation in the festival.

"I was happy to take part in such a great celebration of opera art, representing my country on brotherly soil. I visited Baku for the first time, but all these days I felt at home. I would like to note the high professionalism of the musicians and vocalists with whom I was lucky to work, the organization of the project and express my personal gratitude to Fidan Hajieyva for the invitation. I wish the festival to become traditional and delight with the high art of classical music," he said.

Vyacheslav Vasiliev (Russia), soloist of the opera troupe of the Mariinsky Theater of St. Petersburg said that this was his second trip to Azerbaijan.

"This is the second time I come to Baku, last year I performed on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater in the opera Il trovatore (The Troubadour). Baku is a very beautiful and sunny city. By the way, my distant relatives live and have roots in this country. Holding such festivals is a kind of breath of fresh air in the world of high musical art. The international level of the festival also helps the audience to learn more about the art of soloists and musicians from different countries; this festival is a mutual enrichment of cultures. a real holiday that left very good, bright memories," said Vyacheslav Vasiliev.

Giorgi Chelidze (Georgia), soloist of the Youth Opera Company of the Bolshoi Theater and Teatro Regio Torino noted that Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival became a great holiday for Azerbaijani opera enthusiasts.

"I always come to Baku with pleasure, where I have a lot of friends, and consider it my hometown. Back in 2018 in Baku I took first place at the Bulbul International Vocal Competition. Holding such a festival requires a lot of work and professionalism, and it became a great holiday for Azerbaijani opera enthusiasts, everything was at a high level. I would like to thank Fidan Hajiyeva for holding such a festival, I wish you many years of successful activity," Giorgi Chelidze said.

Ripalta Bufo (Italy), soloist of Teatro Verdi San Severo emphasised that many young talents took part in the festival.

"I visited Azerbaijan for the first time, performed in Baku and Ganja, where I was very warmly received. It is very important that I saw many young talents during the festival. I express my great gratitude to Fidan Hajiyeva not only for that , I spoke here in front of a wonderful audience, but was also able to get to know your people, culture, traditions better. Azerbaijanis and Italians are very similar in temperament. Moreover, I learned that Baku and Naples are sister cities, there is a little Venice on the Boulevard, we have a lot in common. Only the most wonderful impressions," said Ripalta Bufo.

