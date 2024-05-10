South Korea may deploy special forces on the border with the DPRK

10 May 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

The authorities of the Republic of Korea are considering the possibility of deploying special forces units in the border demilitarized zone as a security measure, Azernews reports.

After the rejection of the inter-Korean agreement on reducing military tensions of September 19, 2018, the DPRK began to restore border guard posts destroyed in accordance with the agreements. As Yonhap points out, Pyongyang has actually repaired the facilities.

In response, as a security measure, South Korea plans to deploy special forces in areas near its guard posts, as the restoration of concrete structures on them will take "considerable time."

On November 21, North Korea successfully launched the first Mulligan-1 reconnaissance satellite on a Chollima-1 launch vehicle.In response, on November 22, the Republic of Korea announced the partial suspension of the inter-Korean agreement on reducing tensions. This measure concerned the provision on no-fly zones. On November 23, the DPRK Defense Ministry announced that they would no longer comply with the entire agreement and would resume the use of measures prohibited by the document.

