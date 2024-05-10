Azernews.Az

Friday May 10 2024

Azerbaijan's ACG reveals expenditure for this year

10 May 2024 13:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's ACG reveals expenditure for this year
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

During the initial quarter of this year, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field operations saw substantial financial allocations, with approximately $115 million dedicated to operating costs and $347 million towards capital expenses, Azernews reports citing BP's quarterly report on Azerbaijan operations.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more