Azerbaijan's ACG reveals expenditure for this year
During the initial quarter of this year, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field operations saw substantial financial allocations, with approximately $115 million dedicated to operating costs and $347 million towards capital expenses, Azernews reports citing BP's quarterly report on Azerbaijan operations.
