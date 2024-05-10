Azerbaijan's ACG reveals expenditure for this year

10 May 2024 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

During the initial quarter of this year, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field operations saw substantial financial allocations, with approximately $115 million dedicated to operating costs and $347 million towards capital expenses, Azernews reports citing BP's quarterly report on Azerbaijan operations.

