Türkiye to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in mining, electricity

27 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye will strengthen its cooperation with Kazakhstan in the fields of mining and electricity, said the country’s vice president on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Cevdet Yilmaz attended a signing ceremony of the Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“We will strengthen our cooperation in the fields of mining and electricity. We will take new steps in logistics and transportation, especially in the Central Corridor. We plan to sign an agreement in the maritime field,” Yilmaz said at the meeting.

He expressed hope that the commercial and economic ties between the countries will reach levels that reflect “brotherly relations” and grow even stronger as soon as possible.

Yilmaz added that they plan to increase cooperation in the field of regional development.

"Our goals include exchanging knowledge and experience, especially in smart cities, and holding business and investment forums in the regions of Kazakhstan,” he said.

Stressing that they continue relations with Kazakhstan on the basis of strategic cooperation, Yilmaz said the business forum and bilateral and inter-delegation meetings were completed “successfully, extremely productively, befitting brotherhood and friendship.”

At the ceremony, Yilmaz and Bektenov signed an Action Plan Protocol between Türkiye and Kazakhstan.​​​​​​​

---

