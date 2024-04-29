Azerbaijan's role as key transportation hub in Eurasia keeps strengthening

29 April 2024 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Nazrin Abdullayeva

"Azerbaijan’s position as a major transportation hub in Eurasia will be further strengthened over the coming years," this was mentioned in the report of the international credit ratings agency Fitch Solutions on global trade risks, Azernews reports.

"Our Country Risk team expects Azerbaijani foreign policy to remain closely linked to that of Turkiye over the coming years. Consequently, Azerbaijan will remain mostly outside the immediate Russian orbit, even though relations between the two nations will remain strong.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan occupies a key position on the International North-South Transport Corridor, which connects Russia to Iran by rail and then to India by sea.

Moscow and Tehran are taking steps to develop this corridor, which also intersects with the Middle Corridor in Azerbaijan. This will likely strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a major transportation hub in Eurasia," the reports said.

