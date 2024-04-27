Ministers of economy, finance allowed to represent Azerbaijan in Turkic Investment Fund - decree

27 April 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

The ministers of economy and finance have been given powers to represent Azerbaijan in the Turkic Investment Fund, Azernews reports.

President the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

According to the decree, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan is appointed as the head of Azerbaijan in the Council of Leaders of the Turkic Investment Fund, and the Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan - as an alternative head, and they are given the authority to represent the Azerbaijan in this fund.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz