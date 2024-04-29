Azernews.Az

Monday April 29 2024

Exports from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan soar by fivefold

29 April 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)
Exports from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan soar by fivefold

In January-March 2024, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan increased by 3.9 times or USD 17 million 351 thousand compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to USD 23 million 382 thousand, Azernews reports citing the State Customs Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more