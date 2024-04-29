Exports from Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan soar by fivefold

29 April 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

In January-March 2024, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan increased by 3.9 times or USD 17 million 351 thousand compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to USD 23 million 382 thousand, Azernews reports citing the State Customs Committee.

