Republican meeting held within Green World Solidarity Year [PHOTOS]

A Republican meeting has been organized in Yevlakh district within Green World Solidarity Year, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Economic Zones Development Agency, Azershekar LLC, Gilan Pivot LLC under the theme "Demonstration of new land and resource protection technologies adapting to climate change".

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov, First Deputy Head of Yevlakh Executive Power Khalig Aliyev, representatives of relevant state institutions, heads of companies operating in the field of agriculture attended the event.

A total of 500 guests participated in the conference focused on the wide application of moisture protection technologies and innovative innovations that adapt to climate change in terms of reducing the negative effects of global warming on agriculture in the world.

The conference also aimed at protecting the environment, and operating in regions suffering from drought, increasing the knowledge and skills of farmers, as well as sharing the experiences gained in this field by large farms and agro parks.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov said that as a result of the high state attention paid to the non-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan in recent years, a fundamental ground has been created for the transition to a qualitatively new stage of development in the agricultural sector, which is one of the leading sectors of the economy, and important steps have been taken in the process of reliably ensuring the country's food security. .

He noted the the Decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on increasing the efficiency of production of agricultural products, providing state support to product producers and the tasks given by him have expanded the possibilities of applying innovative technologies by stimulating the continuous improvement of production indicators in this sector. S. Jafarov said that COP29 will play an important role in adapting agricultural and environmental policies in Azerbaijan to advanced international practices, technological exchange and innovations: "In this direction, the use of innovative approaches and tools will not only protect the environment, but also contribute to the sustainability of agriculture, providing ecologically clean food, it will also contribute to the increase of welfare in rural areas.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azershekar LLC Anar Mehdiyev briefed the conference participants about the advantages of Mzuri technology

He said that the advantage of Mzuri technology is that it performs 4 processes (deep softening, deep fertilizer processing, precise sowing of different types of seeds and burying of seeds with fixing wheels) at the same time.

The main purpose of using this technique is saving water and fuel, preserving the fertile layer of the soil and eliminating the effects of toxic gases released into the air.

Director General of Gilan Pivot LLC Ruslan Alaskarov stressed the importance of applying Dragon-Line technology in the field of agriculture. It was noted that "Dragon-Line" is a hybrid irrigation system of the new generation, which is a synthesis of pivot and drip irrigation systems.

The use of this irrigation system saves water and electricity by 20-50 percent, reduces soil drying, compaction and surface water flows, and prevents plant shock during sudden temperature changes.

Innovative technologies, techniques, modern irrigation systems, organic fertilizers and biopreparations applied in the field of agriculture were demonstrated at the meeting, and the questions of the participants of the event were answered.

---

