President: Azerbaijan to continue to be important partner for Europe for many years to come

27 April 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

“In Europe, there is increasing demand for natural gas from new sources. If in 2021 we supplied 8 billion cubic meters of gas to European Union countries, this year that figure has reached 12 billion cubic meters. We are investing additional capital and allocating additional funds to support European countries in this matter,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

“Thus, Azerbaijan, which is rich in both traditional and renewable energy sources, will continue to be an important partner for Europe for many years to come,” President Ilham Aliyev pointed out.

Recall that Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, embarked on a working visit to Germany from the city of Fuzuli on April 25 at the invitation of the Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to participate in the High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

During his visit President Ilham Aliyev had meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and many other officials. Besides, the Azerbaijani President attended the High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz