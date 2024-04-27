Azerbaijan's rural sector upgrades to new stage, deputy minister says

27 April 2024 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's agricultural sector has entered a qualitatively new stage, Azerbaijan's Deputy Agriculture Minister Sarvan Jafarov said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark during the meeting on the demonstration of new technologies for soil and resource protection adapted to climate change.

"Steps taken to improve agricultural production efficiency and industry development in Azerbaijan have resulted in agricultural development. Soil salinization, as well as the global decline of water and land resources, have a significant impact on the agriculture sector. As a result, the use of current technologies is critical for solving the challenges. I can confidently claim that Azerbaijan has entered a new qualitative stage," he said.

To note, a republican meeting on the demonstration of new technologies of soil and resource protection adapted to climate change is being held in Yevlakh on April 27.

The main objective of the event is the wide application of moisture-protective technologies and innovative innovations adapting to climate change in the country, environmental protection, and the improvement of knowledge and skills of farmers working in regions suffering from drought in terms of reducing the negative impact of global warming on agriculture, as well as the as well as the exchange of experience gained in this field by large farms and agro-parks.