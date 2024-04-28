Bagrat Galstyan's nightmares, or another provocation attempt?

28 April 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Although the collapse of the Soviet Empire was considered the beginning of a new era for Armenia, it also meant a period of progress towards the restoration of geographical reality. Starting from the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 90s, Armenia, taking advantage of the gap in the Soviet Union, started the policy of ethnic cleansing in the territories of Azerbaijan, and could not imagine that one day the current situation would become real.

Finally, the long-awaited moment happened; Armenia decided not only to return the historical territories of Azerbaijan it occupied, but also to delimit and demarcate the geographical division between the two states.

Nevertheless, a big question remains in heads: What were the reasons that prevented Armenia from taking this step until now?

It is true that Armenia wanted to have a whole part of Azerbaijan's territories by conducting an aggressive policy. The first Garabagh War was the real reason that vividly reflected the Armenian occupation and ethnic cleansing policy. After mass expulsion of Azerbaijanis from historical territories, Armenia started the policy of ethnic cleansing in the liberated Garabagh. This was simply to insure itself more by penetrating deep into the territories of Armenia and creating so-called autonomy in the territories it occupied from time to time.

However, the strengthening policy of Azerbaijan overturned all these plans in a short period. After the 44-day war, Armenia had to take a step back and finally agreed to sign peace with Azerbaijan and officially delimit the territories.

Despite all this, the insistence of official Yerevan against internal protests remains unanswered. Of course, it is not an easy process to accustom a society nurtured and brought up under the occupation policy for many years to the truth. Armenia once tried to convince the people with the claims of "great Armenia" and intended to build big dreams on the territories of Azerbaijan. The people believed in this, and therefore it is difficult for them to leave the territories of Azerbaijan today.

Unfortunately, the religious leaders in the country also played enormous role in the wrong thinking of the people. For example, despite the repeated acknowledgments of the Armenian leadership to recognize the territories of Azerbaijan, revanchist religious leaders protested against it and even called the local community to revolt.

As the processes deepen and tensions within Armenia increase, today the scenarios of those revanchists are beginning to change in accordance with the process.

The laying of the first 20 border posts started to irritate those revanchist forces in Armenia even more. In an attempt to prevent the return of the Azerbaijani territories still occupied by Armenia, they organize protests, pickets, get into fights with the police, military and, in the usual manner for Armenians, spread all kinds of disinformation.

One of them is Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a revanchist religious leader who misguides the community to the wrong path. He tries to turn his thoughts based on hypotheses, which do not fit into any reason or logic, into a story as truth.

In an interview with the Armenian media, the priest suffering from dementia said that last night unknown persons in a car with tinted windows, without license plates, accompanied by the regional governor and other officials, secretly arrived, entered the “territories to be surrendered” and committed some unknown actions.

"The anger and distrust of the people is that who are these people who are in the car with such cover, all possible information is hidden, and there was also a demand that these people come down so that they have the opportunity to ask them questions. If your affairs are honest, clean, transparent, why are you coming under such cover? And when the people rebelled against this lie and falsehood, they made it clear that perhaps they were Azerbaijanis. There were even suspicions that Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev were in the car,” - he said.

According to the archbishop, “black berets” were involved in the fight against the popular uprising.

"During the scuffle, a flashbang grenade was suddenly thrown. The head of the Tavush regional police department and the deputy chief of police told me that they did not do this... I came and asked the people if they themselves threw the grenade. They clearly said no. It neither the police nor the people threw it, perhaps it fell from the sky,” says Galstanyan, adding that after the incident there were disturbances, two policemen, two women and one girl.

A pure hallucinations… Galstyan seemed to play a role based on the script of Bollywood heroes. I wonder what else Galstyan has seen?

Judging by this statement, this figure of the Armenian Apostolic Church (hereinafter referred to as the AAC - ed.) belongs in the department for the violently insane in a closed psychiatric hospital. AAC figures openly oppose the achievement of a peace agreement and are doing everything possible to pull the people into the streets and overthrow the current government.

Apparently, the hierarchs of the AAC, realizing that the opposition from the political parties could not do anything, took on the role of a catalyst for a possible coup d'etat. Such provocative statements by the bishop, in order to excite the Armenian society and disrupt the demarcation process, can lead to such irreversible, difficult processes in Armenia that they can never imagine its worst consequence.

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ Deputy Editor-in-Chief; follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

