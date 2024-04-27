Members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Germany warmly welcome President Ilham Aliyev

27 April 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Some interesting moments were observed at the welcoming ceremony of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Berlin. When President Ilham Aliyev arrived at to the German Chancellor's office, Azerbaijanis living in this country started chanting the slogan “Long live the Supreme Commander-in-Chief!”

The state flag of Azerbaijan was waved during the welcome. The Azerbaijani community held a rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin in support of Azerbaijan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Participants in the action, which was accompanied by an overture from the opera “Koroglu”, emphasized that the President of Azerbaijan made consistent efforts to achieve peace with Armenia and any pressure attempts on our country were unacceptable.

President Ilham Aliyev participated in the High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue at the invitation of Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

