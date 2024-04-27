Azerbaijani parliamentarians visit Montenegro's Partisan Warrior monument

27 April 2024 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

The official visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova to Montenegro continues, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the monument of the of the Partisan Warrior in nation's Podgorica. A wreath was laid on the monument on behalf of the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

This monument, which was erected in 1957, holds the remains of 68 fallen Partisan fighters and is dedicated to the thousands who died at the hands of fascist occupiers during WWII.

