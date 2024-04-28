Anti-tank mine explodes in Aghdam: one person injured

28 April 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

A mine explosion occurred in the village of Marzili in Azerbaijan's liberated district of Aghdam on Saturday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a joint statement, Azernews reports.

The explosion resulted in injuries to Huseynov Vidadi Vugar, born in 1994, who lost his way with the grader he was driving that tiggered an anti-tank mine in an area, which remains uncleared of mines.

He sustained injuries to his right hand and was promptly evacuated to the hospital.

The explosion caused significant damage to the equipment involved in the incident.

The Aghdam District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the incident.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz