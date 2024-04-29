West deprives itself from S Caucasus with threats of 'sanctions' against Azerbaijan

29 April 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The West, especially the USA and the EU, do their best to lose Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus, as well. Obviously, without cooperation with Azerbaijan, nobody can have an upper hand in the region.

Azerbaijan is the financial and political center of the region. In other words, the West shoots its leg by repeating the mistake that Russia made 30 years ago. The more interesting point is that the West did not learn from the neighbor’s mistake. At that time, when the Soviet Union began to crumble, Armenia was one of the six former republics that voted to leave. However, unlike Yerevan, Baku chose to stay within the Union. Thus, as is known, Azerbaijan has good relations with Russia. However, when Armenia started to usurp the Azerbaijani lands, especially Garabagh at the end of the 1980s, comforting Armenians, Russia supported Yerevan.

However, it did not take long for Russia to protect the Armenians under its protection. While Yerevan wanted to have more, on the contrary, Russian troops left Garabagh forever.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan was one of the four countries that managed to secure its territories from external forces. However, Armenia has not had the same courage to do the same. Even today, after 33 years dissolution of the USSR, the borders of Armenia are protected by the Russian army. Thanks to a deep political outlook, Azerbaijan achieved a historical victory - the territories came completely under Azerbaijan's control, and at the same time, as a result of the political foresight that no country could achieve, cooperation with Russia remained in force.

Now, the USA and the EU try to repeat the same mistake and deteriorate its relations with Azerbaijan just because of Armenia. They intend to put sanctions on Azerbaijani officials. It is better them to learn the history and understand that Armenia is a country without character and no need to deter relations for this country. Needless to say that Armenia will betray the USA and the EU soon or late, as it betrayed Russia who brought them to the South Caucasus and formed a country for them. Of course, Azerbaijan will not forgive either the USA or the EU, if they adopt such kind of resolution.

Besides, by such actions, the West loses its face and reputation not only in Azerbaijan but also whole the world. Because, the same parliaments who claims that Azerbaijan supposedly committed a so-called ethnic cleansing turned a blind eye to the facts which Armenians expelled about one million Azerbaijanis from their homeland. The same parliaments have not condemned Armenia let alone to put sanctions on it. The West will not be able to blackmail Azerbaijan because Azerbaijan has enough power to protect its interests. In addition, such kind of actions will help Azerbaijan to increase its strength.

