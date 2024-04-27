Belavia airlines from Belarus to increase flight frequency to Turkmenistan

27 April 2024 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

Belavia, a Belarusian airline, will increase the frequency of flights between Minsk and Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) from one to two, Azernews reports.

According to the airline, Belavia planes will now fly to Turkmenistan on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The new flights will operate from August 12 to September 2 according to the following schedule: departure from Minsk - at 19:40 (GMT+3), arrival in Turkmenbashi - at 01:50 (GMT+5), departure from Turkmenbashi - at 02:50 (GMT+5), arrival in Minsk - at 05:10 (GMT+3).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations, such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

This year, Turkmenistan Airlines intends to fly to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the world.

