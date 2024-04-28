Azernews.Az

Sunday April 28 2024

Azerbaijan Economy Minister meets WEF Managing Director in Saudi Arabia

28 April 2024 17:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with the Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Mirek Dušek in Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani minister's post on X.

