Azerbaijan Economy Minister meets WEF Managing Director in Saudi Arabia
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has met with the Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Mirek Dušek in Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijani minister's post on X.
Within our visit to the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia, we met with Mirek Dušek, the Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (@wef). Our discussion revolved around several important topics, including the active participation of our country in addressing global #economic… pic.twitter.com/5kz9jHmeSZ— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) April 28, 2024