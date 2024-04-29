Azerbaijan's green energy drive: economic expansion in liberated regions

29 April 2024 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

In recent years, Azerbaijan has been actively pursuing initiatives to transition towards sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources, aiming to reduce carbon emissions, conserve natural resources, and bolster the production of clean energy. A key player in this endeavour is AzerEnergy, the national energy company, which has embarked on ambitious projects in various regions, including the liberated Kalbajar region.

The liberation of territories such as Kalbajar has provided Azerbaijan with new opportunities for economic development and infrastructure enhancement. AzerEnergy has seized this opportunity to implement comprehensive plans for the construction of hydroelectric power plants in the region. These projects not only contribute to the country's green energy goals but also serve as a means of utilising the natural resources available in the area.

AzerEnergy is currently engaged in the construction of hydroelectric power plants at four locations within the Kalbajar region. These plants, such as "Zar," "Nadirkhanli," "Ashagi Veng," and "Yukhari Veng," are slated to be operational by 2024, with capacities ranging from 4.3 to 22.5 megawatts. Additionally, AzerEnergy has undertaken the installation of several small hydropower plants in Kalbajar, including "Kalbajar-1," "Meydan," "Qamishli," "Chirag-1," "Chirag-2," and "Soyugbulag," with a total capacity of 32 megawatts.

President Ilham Aliyev's involvement in the reconstruction and operation of these small hydroelectric plants underscores the government's commitment to sustainable development and the welfare of local communities. Notably, these projects have also led to the creation of permanent employment opportunities for residents of Kalbajar, aligning with the government's settlement policy.

The successful operation of six small hydroelectric power stations has already resulted in the production of approximately 70 million Kv/h of clean green energy. The efficiency of these stations, coupled with favourable conditions, has allowed them to operate at their nominal capacity.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's commitment to environmental sustainability has garnered international recognition. The "Global Carbon Council" organization, based in Qatar, has expressed interest in purchasing carbon certificates for small hydroelectric power plants in Kalbajar. This marks a significant milestone as it signifies the first provision of carbon certificates for renewable energy plants in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In addition to these energy initiatives, Azerbaijan's economic expansion efforts extend to the Garabagh economic region. Turkish leather production company Birlik Deri has expressed intentions to become a resident of the Agdam Industrial Park, as announced on Azerbaijan's Entrepreneur’s Day. Discussions with Birlik Deri's owner, Burhan Demirses, highlight the company's commitment to participating in Garabagh's restoration efforts, with the potential to boost development, create employment opportunities, and enhance socio-economic prosperity in the region.

Established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree, the Agdam Industrial Park signifies a strategic investment in industrial growth and economic revitalization, spanning an area of 190 hectares. As Azerbaijan continues to prioritize sustainable development and economic diversification, these initiatives underscore the country's commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in its liberated territories.

