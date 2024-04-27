Aghdam hosts meeting of task force addressing landmines, unexploded ordnance

27 April 2024 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

The working group for clearing mines and unexploded ordnance, operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters, created in connection with the centralized resolution of issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories has visited Aghdam, Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.

The trip involved representatives of ANAMA and relevant government agencies represented in the working group.

Members of the working group got acquainted with the activities of mine clearance groups in the Aghdam district, observed the progress of ongoing projects, including the process of neutralizing discovered mines and unexploded ordnance.

As part of the visit, a regular meeting of the working group was held in the Aghdam district.

---

