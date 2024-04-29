4 more HPPs to be commissioned in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

29 April 2024 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

In order to accelerate the transition to green energy, reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere, conserve natural gas, and produce ecologically clean energy, complex works are being carried out by AzerEnergy in the liberated Kalbajar region as well as in many other areas. Thus, at present, the construction of hydroelectric power plants is being carried out in 4 places in the territory of the Kalbajar region.

Azernews reports, citing "AzerEnergy", hydropower plants such as "Zar" with a capacity of 4.3 megawatts, "Nadirkhanli" with a capacity of 8.8 megawatts, "Ashagi Veng" with a capacity of 8.6 megawatts, and "Yukhari Veng" with a capacity of 22.5 megawatts are planned to be put into operation in 2024.

It was noted that during the years 2020-2023 , "Kalbajar-1", "Meydan", "Qamishli", "Chirag-1", "Chirag-2" and "Soyugbulag," with a total capacity of 32 megawatts, will be installed in Kalbajar district by "AzerEnergy". Besides, small hydropower plants were reconstructed and put into operation with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev. In accordance with the settlement policy, more than 20 residents of Kalbajar have been provided permanent employment at these stations.

So far, 6 small hydroelectric power stations have been put into operation, and around 70 million Kv/h of ecologically clean green energy has been produced. It should be noted that, due to the abundance of the current year and the high efficiency indicators of the installed turbines, the stations are currently working at their nominal capacity.

The state agency informed the public that the "Global Carbon Council" organisation located in Qatar had officially applied for the purchase of carbon certificates for small hydroelectric power plants in Kalbajar, and a positive opinion was given to move on to the next stage of the plant registration procedure. This initiative will successively cover other hydropower plants, and for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, the provision of carbon certificates for renewable energy power plants will be related to the energy facilities in the liberated territories.

