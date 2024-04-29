Eminent artist Milena Nabiyeva stuns art enthusiasts [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani artist Milena Nabiyeva has showcased her stunning art works in Baku. The exhibition "Fire Melody" opened its doors to art enthusiasts at Fairmont Baku Flame Towers, Azernews reports.

The evening passed in a very warm atmosphere, surrounded by colourful paintings and friends and admirers of the artist's art who presented her with flowers and good wishes. Milena Nabiyeva's paintings attracted the attention of art lovers.

Note that Milena Nabiyeva is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and UNESCO, deputy chairman of the Society for Conservation of Nature, and head of the Hope for Life (Həyata ümid) Charitable Foundation. She has participated in numerous international exhibitions.

Each Milena Nabiyeva's exhibition is distinguished with its colourful works, matching her positive character and kind soul, but this time she offered to hear, among the usual images, a unique melody that is hidden in every ornament of the paintings.

Reinterpreting ancient symbols and weaving into them a modern reflection of the surrounding world, the artist's stylistically verified ornamental palette in non-verbal communication slowly tells the story of the old days, when people gathered around the fires and legends and folk tales were embodied in the open flame dance, which has survived to this day in the diversity pattern dictionary.

Each curl is a separate musical phrase... Here are dragons and phoenixes, the tree of life and the scarlet spirit, lotus and traditional buta... And each is unthinkable without a fiery presence...

The location of the exhibition was not chosen by chance, because the Flame Towers, as a symbol of modern Baku, are not just skyscrapers. They are the same flames that are directly associated with fire, which is forever inscribed in the coat of arms of our city. They also echo the pomegranate fruit, which the artist loves to display in her works.

" Azerbaijani nature has generously gifted its people. In my opinion, one of the embodiments of fire is the sun, which is so favourable to this land that everything that it gives birth to carries a piece of its taste," said Milena Nabiyeva.

Each canvas seems to be permeated with a delicate goldenness, which is inherent in sunlight. And in flower scenes, one can read thin lines of fiery flames in the petals...

A total of 20 art works of art presented in the exhibition are different in theme and plot content.

They are like separate musical works, which, merging into a common visual sound, make up a single score of "Fire Melody," and this is indisputably confirmed: Everything in the world is made of fire. We just need to be able to feel it and see it in any manifestation on our life path.

