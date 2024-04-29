Mine explodes in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh, injuring one person

29 April 2024 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

On April 29, a man was injured as a mine explosion occurred in the territory of Gazakh district, Azernews reports, citing the Central Hospital of Gazakh district.

The person who was injured as a result of the mine explosion has already undergone surgery, and several of his toes have been amputated. It was emphasised that his condition was stable.

The probability is that the person who hit the mine is an employee of the State Border Service.

Recall that, in February this year, Armenia submitted 8 minefield maps of territories located in the liberated lands to Azerbaijan. These maps cover some of the areas along the former contact line. However, the maps covering part of the former contact line passing through Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts, as well as the areas mined by Armenian military units when they retreated in November 2020, have not been submitted yet.

Many have suspicions about these maps because previous minefield maps submitted by Armenia were inaccurate. Only 25 percent of these maps were correct. Especially submitting minefield maps of the heights where civilians do not live increases this suspicion. It is also worth noting that more than 55% of recent landmine cases have occurred outside the areas covered by the information provided.

The behaviour that Armenia displayed in relation to the landmine threat is indeed another setback to the peace-building and confidence-building measures taken during the post-conflict period in the region.

It is worth noting that as Azerbaijan's liberated territories remain contaminated with mine, the new infrastructure and green energy projects remain a risky and problematic goal. These obstacles to a legal peace are part of the challenges facing the repopulation, development, and integration of the liberated territories on the path to a full peace.

