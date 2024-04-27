COP29 not to be arena of confrontation, Azerbaijani President says

27 April 2024 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

“No myths should be created about countries rich in oil and gas. These countries have made substantial efforts to address climate issues. Currently, the UAE, Azerbaijan, and Brazil are working together as a troika,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on April 26.

The head of state emphasized that these countries are taking steps to channel revenue towards green energy, stating, "COP29 will not be an arena of confrontation. As the host, Azerbaijan will build bridges. Azerbaijan aims to act as a bridge between the West and the Global South, particularly in the context of green energy transition and climate change."

It should be noted that Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, had a working visit to Germany from the city of Fuzuli on April 25 at the invitation of the Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to participate in the High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

During his visit President Ilham Aliyev had meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and many other officials. Besides, the Azerbaijani President attended the High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany.

