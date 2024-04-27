Ambassador highlights Kazakhstan's geographical advantage for Middle Corridor development

27 April 2024 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

The geographical location of Kazakhstan creates favorable conditions for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov, Azernews reports.

He made the remark as he addressed the 2nd meeting of the Transport Coordination Committee of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest, Hungary.

"The geographical location of Kazakhstan in the center of the Eurasian continent creates favorable conditions for the use of the transport network of our country in the formation of transcontinental routes in directions from East to West and from North to South in the context of the development of the Middle Corridor," he said.

According to Abdrashov, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) currently ensures close and coordinated interaction between participating states in order to increase the pooling of efforts and resolve all pressing issues in the field of transport.

At the same time, the ambassador briefed the meeting participants on the progress made in implementing the Joint Action Plan (roadmap) for the OTS' Transport Program for 2023-2027, adopted on November 3, 2023, in Astana.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz