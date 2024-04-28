Azerbaijani servicemen attend Efes - 2024 multinational exercise

28 April 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Efes – 2024 multinational exercise involving a total of 1567 participants from 49 countries is held in the cities of Istanbul and Izmir of the Republic of Tirkiye, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

A group of Azerbaijani servicemen is involved in the exercise, consisting of computer-assisted command-staff and live-fire stages.

Efes - 2024 multinational exercise will run until May 30.

---

