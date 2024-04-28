Azerbaijani servicemen attend Efes - 2024 multinational exercise
Efes – 2024 multinational exercise involving a total of 1567 participants from 49 countries is held in the cities of Istanbul and Izmir of the Republic of Tirkiye, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.
A group of Azerbaijani servicemen is involved in the exercise, consisting of computer-assisted command-staff and live-fire stages.
Efes - 2024 multinational exercise will run until May 30.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz