28 April 2024 14:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects of cooperation in energy

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has discussed prospects of cooperation in the energy sector with President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin H. Nasser, Azernews reports via the minister's post on X.

