Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects of cooperation in energy
Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has discussed prospects of cooperation in the energy sector with President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin H. Nasser, Azernews reports via the minister's post on X.
During our visit to the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia, we met with Amin H. Nasser, the President and CEO of Saudi #Aramco (@aramco). We touched upon the conditions available for foreign investors in our country, the opportunities for joint activities in the energy sector, and the… pic.twitter.com/dpcXD1ff8Y— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) April 28, 2024