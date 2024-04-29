Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister congratulates Islamic Development Bank [PHOTOS]

29 April 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
At the Golden Jubilee event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Development Bank Group, satisfaction was expressed with the Bank's high-level partnership with Azerbaijan established in the format of long-term and multilateral cooperation, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official "X" account.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Islamic Development Bank on this remarkable occasion and wish them continued success in their work. We are confident that our joint initiatives will continue to thrive and be enriched further," the minister added.

