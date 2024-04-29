National gymnasts to compete at Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup 2024 [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup 2024 in Baku, Azernews reports.

Ilona Zeynalova will perform in an individual programme, while Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova will compete in group exercises.

Gymnasts from 34 countries are expected to participate in the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup 2024. The tournament will take place at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 3-5.

Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnasts claimed the bronze medal in the Group 5 Hoops event at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2024 held in Baku.

The national team, consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, and Laman Alimuradova, earned 36.100 points.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

