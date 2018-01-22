By Trend

The goal of the Operation Olive Branch is to ensure a 30-kilometer safe zone in the area of ​​Syria’s Afrin city, the Turkish presidential administration told Trend Jan. 22.

“Any country, including Turkey, has the right to ensure security of its borders,” the presidential administration said, stressing that the operation in Afrin is not directed against the territorial integrity of Syria.

It was noted that the Turkish Armed Forces will do everything necessary to clean up the borders of the country from terrorists of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

“For Turkey, there is no difference among the terrorists of the “Islamic State” (IS), PYD or YPG,” the presidential administration said.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in the Syrian city of Afrin.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

