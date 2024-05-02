National Anti-Doping Agency promotes clean sports in Sugovushan [PHOTOS]

2 May 2024 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) has organized an event in Sugovushan aimed at promoting clean sports, Azernews reports.

Sportsmen were informed about the anti-doping system and the importance of showing loyalty to the principles of clean and fair sports was brought to the attention of the educational program held within the International President Cup 2024 Regatta dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Athletes also took part in educational surveys. AMADA presented gifts to the athletes who correctly answered the questions about the anti-doping system.

The President Cup 2024 is co-organized by Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and Canoe and Rowing Federation.

Up to 30 teams from more than 20 countries will participate in the International President Cup 2024 Regatta.

The International President Cup 2024 Regatta has been included in the calendar plan of the European Canoe Association.

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.

The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law "On the fight against the use of doping substances and methods in sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of 2016.

