Azerbaijan, Italy poised for extensive collaboration across various sectors

2 May 2024 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, held discussions with Giorgio Mulè, Vice President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, who was on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Azernews reports.

The talks primarily focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as the prevailing regional dynamics in the post-conflict phase. Both parties underscored the significance of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing the multifaceted strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, alongside stressing the importance of high-level engagements and dialogue. They highlighted extensive opportunities for further collaboration across various sectors, including economy, trade, energy security, transportation, education, and culture.

They also highlighted the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Azerbaijan as a noteworthy initiative to bolster educational cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided insights into the historical Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the existing regional landscape in the aftermath of the conflict, ongoing large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the liberated territories, as well as the reconciliation and peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the regional challenge posed by landmines.

Furthermore, both sides exchanged perspectives on other matters of mutual interest.

